Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€7.60” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AT1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.25 ($8.53).

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €6.32 ($7.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

