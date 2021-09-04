Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,387 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $171.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

