Bessemer Group Inc. Has $18.30 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $227.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

