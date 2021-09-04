Bessemer Group Inc. Has $49.35 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 422,144 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of AptarGroup worth $49,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in AptarGroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in AptarGroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

AptarGroup stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.15. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.