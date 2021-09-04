Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,034,619 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $34,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

EWY opened at $87.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $96.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.26.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.