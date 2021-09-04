BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Price Down 3.7%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.30. 9,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,545,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $527.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.52.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BEST Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 5,791.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BEST in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in BEST in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

