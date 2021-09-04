Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Insider Nicholas Vetch Sells 240,000 Shares

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) insider Nicholas Vetch sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,569 ($20.50), for a total value of £3,765,600 ($4,919,780.51).

Nicholas Vetch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Nicholas Vetch sold 109,454 shares of Big Yellow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,557 ($20.34), for a total transaction of £1,704,198.78 ($2,226,546.62).

On Thursday, August 5th, Nicholas Vetch sold 3,242 shares of Big Yellow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($19.51), for a total transaction of £48,403.06 ($63,238.91).

BYG stock opened at GBX 1,573 ($20.55) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36. Big Yellow Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,588 ($20.75). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,451.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,288.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34.

BYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.