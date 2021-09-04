Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.02

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.02 and last traded at C$5.97, with a volume of 369517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.80.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 18.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 5.99%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.