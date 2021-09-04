Bitcoin Cash ABC Market Capitalization Tops $6.06 Billion (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 24.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 168.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for $326.20 or 0.00652456 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and approximately $2.52 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,995.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.32 or 0.01412764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.87 or 0.00397784 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00035307 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002945 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.