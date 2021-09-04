Bitcoin Gold Hits Market Cap of $1.47 Billion (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $83.66 or 0.00166024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $234.89 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.73 or 0.00316998 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.79 or 0.00207959 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000689 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

