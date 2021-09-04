BitcoinPoS (BPS) Market Cap Achieves $1.93 Million

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $2,025.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001347 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,897,618 coins and its circulating supply is 4,686,164 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

