BitGuild PLAT Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $87,136.04 and $37,103.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001804 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009420 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000690 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.