Bitradio (BRO) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Bitradio has a market cap of $77,726.20 and $12.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.48 or 0.00771767 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,325,227 coins and its circulating supply is 10,325,223 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.