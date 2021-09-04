Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BKH. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.37. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.33.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

