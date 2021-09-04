Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Trading Up 7.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) rose 7.5% on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company now has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00. Black Stone Minerals traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 10,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 433,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BSM. Raymond James raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 92,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 26.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

