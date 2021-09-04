Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $20.04 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.68.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,100 shares of company stock worth $222,009.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

