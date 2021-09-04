BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of MFL opened at $14.94 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.07% of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

