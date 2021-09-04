BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

MQY stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,371 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.68% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $29,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

