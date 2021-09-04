BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives $14.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at about $1,776,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 27.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCPC traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 130,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,919. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $826.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

