BMO Capital Markets Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$35.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.40.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$24.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$17.24 and a 1 year high of C$29.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.55.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

