BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €57.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €59.91 ($70.48).

Shares of BNP opened at €53.87 ($63.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €52.32 and a 200 day moving average of €52.87. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

