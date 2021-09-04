Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BYPLF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.