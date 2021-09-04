Bogart Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.58 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.