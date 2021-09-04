Bogart Wealth LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 458,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,458,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 170,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,087,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 766,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,915,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $57,730,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 105,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

