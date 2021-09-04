Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $91.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $91.43.

