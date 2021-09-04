Bogart Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $162.87 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

