BOMB (BOMB) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $3.72 or 0.00007408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $303,152.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,333.25 or 1.00294754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00048428 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00075086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001661 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007953 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,562 coins and its circulating supply is 903,774 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

