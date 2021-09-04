Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON) traded up 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.52. 67,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 510,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.19.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile (NYSE:BON)

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

