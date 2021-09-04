Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.54 Million

Analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to announce $218.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.70 million and the lowest is $218.43 million. BOX posted sales of $196.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $858.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.72 million to $859.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $950.77 million, with estimates ranging from $933.40 million to $963.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.04. 1,275,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,866. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. BOX has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,240. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,842 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in BOX by 1,360.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,825,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BOX by 1,815.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,955 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth about $28,599,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BOX by 118.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,917 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

