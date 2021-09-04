BOX Token (BOX) Price Tops $0.0193 on Top Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $16.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014153 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.80 or 0.00498662 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001140 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000792 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

