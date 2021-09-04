Brambles Limited (BXBLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4064 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Brambles stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Brambles has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

