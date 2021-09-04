Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.86. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

