Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $419,000 Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,319,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 94,114 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,614 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,590,000 after acquiring an additional 140,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.33.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,297 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,572 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $197.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.43 and a 200-day moving average of $159.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

