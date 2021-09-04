Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $249.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

