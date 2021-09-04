Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,508 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,974 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

