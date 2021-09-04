Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 1,279 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 3,278 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $327,931.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,036.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 773,294 shares of company stock valued at $90,567,855 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $98.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average is $111.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

