Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 3,938 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,196,345 shares of company stock worth $14,911,347 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.