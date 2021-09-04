Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 129 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Crane by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Crane by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Crane by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

NYSE:CR opened at $97.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.94. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

