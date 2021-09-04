Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 325,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY opened at $65.61 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

