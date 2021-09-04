Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at KeyCorp

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $565.00 to $575.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $537.30.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

