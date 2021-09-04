Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at KeyCorp

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $565.00 to $575.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $537.30.
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Broadcom
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
