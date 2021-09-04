Brokerages Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report sales of $128.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.00 million and the highest is $129.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $103.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $498.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $501.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $555.87 million, with estimates ranging from $550.50 million to $561.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $747,758.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,782,569.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $996,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,829 shares of company stock valued at $12,756,821 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after buying an additional 5,888,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,140,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after buying an additional 558,786 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,522,000 after buying an additional 263,257 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSCC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.12.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

