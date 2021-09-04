Brokerages Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

MUR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.95. 2,087,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,171. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,317,000 after acquiring an additional 780,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,432,000 after acquiring an additional 718,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,202,000 after acquiring an additional 711,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.