Brokerages Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Rattler Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

