Brokerages Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post $173.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.30 million and the highest is $183.40 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $702.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $685.45 million to $710.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $710.92 million, with estimates ranging from $666.42 million to $748.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth about $241,089,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $94,654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,523,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.31 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.