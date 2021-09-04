Brokerages Expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Ardelyx reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on ARDX shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

ARDX stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $148.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

