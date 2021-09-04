Brokerages Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to Announce -$0.69 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will report ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.63). Invitae posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The business had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NVTA opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. Invitae has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $642,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,475. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.