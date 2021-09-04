Brokerages Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will post $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.90. The Mosaic posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 669.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.15. 2,908,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

