Brokerages Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,483.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $9.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMG. Truist cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.89.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $254.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $1,896,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.