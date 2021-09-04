Brokerages Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.82. TTEC posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,591,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,422,437.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $703,745,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,008 shares of company stock valued at $12,003,964. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth about $222,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 134.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.64. 78,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,377. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TTEC has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $113.37.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

