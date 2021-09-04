Brokerages Set BHP Group (LON:BHP) Target Price at GBX 2,493.33

Shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,493.33 ($32.58).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of LON BHP traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,119 ($27.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,361,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,293. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,244.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.33%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.